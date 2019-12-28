73ºF

At least 5 people died in a small plane crash near Louisiana airport, officials say

Melissa Alonso

Dakin Andone

(CNN) -- At least five people died Saturday when a small plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

One person on board survived the crash, which occurred at 9:22 a.m. local time, Benoit said in a news conference. The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground, Benoit said.

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed, Benoit said.

Weather conditions at Lafayette Regional Airport were listed as foggy throughout Saturday morning, with a visibility of 0.75 miles, according to the National Weather Service. At 7 a.m. local time, visibility was listed at 0.25 miles, which the NWS designates as "dense fog."

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. More to come.

