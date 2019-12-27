64ºF

Spanish TV reporter quits live on air after winning lottery and then goes on Twitter to explain herself

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Samara Perez, Contributor

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 22: 'Doña Manolita' lottery shop owners and employees celebrate after selling the winning ticket number of Spain's Christmas lottery named 'El Gordo' (The Fat One) at the Teatro Real on December 22, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. This year's winning number is 26590, with a total of 4 million euros for the top prize to be shared between ten ticket holders. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Spain’s RTVE reporter Natalia Escudero was on air when the winning numbers for the $4 million Christmas lottery were announced, and she won.

The winner reacted mindlessly to the news and told her colleagues live on television she was “not coming to work tomorrow.”

However, Escudero was not the only person with the winning number of 26590. Since the top prize is split among all winners, the reporter will only receive $5,500.

According to BBC, the rules of Spain’s Christmas lottery known as El Gordo (The Fat One) is designed to allow as many people as possible to win. Additionally, players can buy multiple tickets with the same numbers.

Escudero faced backlash online for her reaction. Viewers accused the reporter of lack of professionalism and criticized her for misleading the audience to believe that she had won the maximum prize and joking about quitting her job, according to BBC.

Escudero apologized to viewers in series of tweets for her emotional reaction and ensured she would not be at work in the following days, but not because she actually quit. The reporter says she is going on vacation.

The following tweets have been translated:

Hello everyone, I want to use this tweet to first apologize to any viewer who has felt betrayed by me, confirming that I had won the El Gordo de Navidad during The Morning Show. It’s true that emotion took over me, and now I’ll explain.

The last few months have tough for me because of personal reasons, and for the very first time, luck has been on my side. I have been filled with happiness, but I have not lied or manipulated.

In my 25 years as a journalist, I’ve always held my head high and I’ve had a clear conscience because of my rigorous and proven work. It’s sad that “Natalia Escudero” is considered a manipulating and lying journalist of RTVE.

I respect all the professional who for ratings, steal testimonies and fake the news. But, Natalia Escudero has never done that and never will. The people and their stories come before the ratings.

So again, I want to apologize for the confusion I caused and cleared up on The Morning Show today. And I maintain that I will not be at work today. First, because I’m going to celebrate this win and I’m going on vacation.

