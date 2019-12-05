VIDEOS: Fireball streaks across the Texas sky

HOUSTON – A fireball streaked across the Texas night sky Wednesday, and a few lucky folks managed to capture the moment on camera.

The National Weather Service in Alabama captured the fireball on its cameras, as well and sky gazers driving near the Austin area.

☄️We've received reports of a vivid and long-lasting meteor/fire ball . Well, we caught it on our skycam! The video begins at about 7:25 PM. pic.twitter.com/r0nHZSvMGg — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) December 5, 2019

WHOA. Gorgeous meteor lights up the night sky over South Austin early this morning 😍☄️pic.twitter.com/BoNYXFSU47 — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) December 5, 2019

