News

VIDEOS: Fireball streaks across the Texas sky

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: fireball, meteor, space, Texas

HOUSTON – A fireball streaked across the Texas night sky Wednesday, and a few lucky folks managed to capture the moment on camera.

The National Weather Service in Alabama captured the fireball on its cameras, as well and sky gazers driving near the Austin area.

Did you see it? Share your photos and videos with us at Click2Houston@KPRC.com.

