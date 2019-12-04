What to do next time you get a call from scammers claiming to be from the social security office

HOUSTON – Calls from scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration are increasing. Now, the real agency wants to do something about the fraud that has tricked a lot of people into giving up their personal information.

When your phone rings, your caller ID may even look like it’s from the real Social Security Administration. The caller usually tells you that your number has been suspended because of suspicious activity, and they can help you reactivate it. Then, they ask you to confirm your number.

The next time you get one of these calls, hang up and then file a complaint online at the new Social Security Administration impostor scam reporting form on the Social Security Administration website.

The form collects information that law enforcement will analyze for trends to help identify the scammers.