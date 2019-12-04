No injuries, just questions after woman’s home left bullet-riddled

PASADENA, Texas – Bullet holes dot the front of a house, one nearly missed the homeowner's bedroom window on Tuesday.

It's the aftermath of a shooting in which no one was injured, but neighbors were left traumatized. Surveillance video showed the ordeal, which left a senior citizen scared for her life, unsure of who shot at her home – or why.

"I don't know what to think," said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

The home is located on the 7100 block of Sprague Avenue in Pasadena. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

"I was going to bed and all of a sudden there was just a roar of gunfire," said Glenn Daley, who lives across the street. "I mean it was one shot right after another.”

Once the gunfire ended, Daley rushed outside. He generally keeps watch of the street and wanted to check on his neighbors.

"Everybody was calling me and we were all calling each other," Daley said.

Daley called 911 and then reviewed video from his surveillance cameras. One camera recorded everything. Daley said a man can be seen knocking on his neighbor's door before walking back to his car.

"Nobody answered. The lady wouldn't come to the door. She lives by herself," Daley said, describing the video.

The video continued with the man driving off no more than a few feet, before stopping and getting out of the car for a second time.

"With a pistol in his hand drew down and opened fire,” Daley said. “Shot up the house and the truck”

"It was a 9 mm they were shooting," said Daley, adding he picked up 14 shell casings.

Pasadena police are investigating the shooting. Daley hopes for a swift arrest.

"I’ve lived here since 1977,” he said. “Raised all my kids here and I’m not going to be one to set back and let it just go down to these dirt bags who think they want to shoot people’s houses up [and] scare us all.”