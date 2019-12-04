Deputies: Hockley man killed wife days before calling 911, killing himself

HOCKLEY, Texas – A man called 911 Wednesday and told dispatchers that he had killed his wife several days ago and that he was going to kill himself, deputies said.

The bodies of a man and woman were found about 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 24000 block of Bar Kay Lane near Hockley.

Harris County deputies said the man, who had a history of mental illness, told the dispatchers that he would be dead by the time authorities arrived at the couple’s home.

Deputies said they found the 58-year-old man dead in a guest bedroom and the body of his 58-year-old wife in the master bedroom. It appeared the woman had been dead for a few days, deputies said.

Investigators said authorities had been called to the home on several occasions.

The identities of the man and woman were not immediately released.