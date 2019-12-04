49ºF

2 dead, another injured after shooting in Houston’s Southside

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Two people killed in shooting in Houston's southside. (KPRC2)

HOUSTON – Two people are dead following a shooting in Houston’s southside.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Street near Scott Street.

Police said three people were shot. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

