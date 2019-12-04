2 dead, another injured after shooting in Houston’s Southside
HOUSTON – Two people are dead following a shooting in Houston’s southside.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Street near Scott Street.
Police said three people were shot. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting.
This is a developing story.
