USPS packages, letters found strewn across freeway in Liberty County

HOUSTON – Dozens of packages and letters were dumped on the side of the freeway Monday night in Liberty County.

Police in Splendora received a call last night around 9 about U.S. Postal metal crates lying in the middle of the freeway. Officers found two crates about a mile apart from each other stuffed with priority mail.

Witnesses say the postal driver did not stop when the crates fell off.

Postal inspectors were called, and then deputies put the mail back into the containers and called a wrecker to haul it away.