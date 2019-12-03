HOUSTON – Authorities are urging people to evacuate after a fire broke out at an apartment in northeast Harris County.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Aldine Mail Route Road near Northwood Forest Drive, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet saying he was en route to the scene and urged people at the complex to evacuate because the “fire is spreading.”

Gonzalez said authorities were able to evacuate other nearby residents, but they are still unsure if there is anyone trapped inside the burning building.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are working to put out the flames.

This is a developing story.