HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating three stabbings that happened Monday near Brays Bayou in southeast Houston.

At least two of the victims suffered serious stab wounds while a third victim suffered a minor stab wound during robbery attempts by two men, which police believe could be connected.

One man was robbed and stabbed in the head at 6100 Gulf Freeway at the Brookdale Village Apartments at about 6:41 p.m. Another man was assaulted and stabbed in the hand by two males at Mason Park located on 7600 Tipps, according to the police. A third man was stabbed a little earlier in the evening at 900 Redwood and suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Police said they are looking for two young males and one of them is wearing white.

This is a developing story.