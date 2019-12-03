HOUSTON – A man was saved from a burning house Monday in the Acres Homes neighborhood, just north of Houston.

The fire was reported about 5:40 p.m. at the corner of Marjorie and Knox streets.

Not much was left of the home after firefighters pulled the man from the burning building.

Neighbors said they saw the flames and rushed to help the man.

“They just saw the initial blaze (and tried) to break the window (to) try to get him help,” said neighbor Marcus Owens.

The man, who neighbors said is in his 50s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.