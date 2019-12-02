GALVESTON, Texas – Get your petticoats ready!

The 46th annual Dickens on The Strand has returned to Galveston from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8.

The festival, presented by Galveston Historical Foundation, is a holiday tradition that brings family programming, live entertainment, special events and more every year. Dickens on The Strand is about celebrating 19th-century Victorian England.

The family-friendly event will feature parades and non-stop entertainment on four stages throughout the festival. Vendors will be selling costumes from street walls and rolling carts will be loaded with holiday foods and drinks. Attendees will be able to purchase Victorian-style crafts, clothing, jewelry, holiday decoration and gift items.

The event will have a number of activities for children of all ages. There will even be a “snow yard” for children to slide through, create snowballs and more.

Admission will be free on Friday night only. On Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for children. For those who dress in Victorian costumes, tickets will be half-priced.

