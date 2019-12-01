Authorities detained a juvenile after one man was killed and one woman was injured in a shooting at a house party in Katy on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a home off of Pepperell Place Street in Katy.

Around midnight, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the home. Upon arrival, they discovered two gunshot victims: A man and a woman. The man was declared dead at the scene, officials said. The woman was transported to a nearby trauma center. She is expected to survive.

Family members who witnessed the incident said the shooter was just 13 years old. They said the juvenile shot his 20-year-old sister and her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Police said there were around 10 people in the house during the shooting. The homeowners are traveling and outside of the country, according to authorities.

Update: preliminary info indicates abt 10 young adults & teens were gathered at the home when a disturbance began btwn a juvenile male & the male victim. The juvenile discharged a shotgun at the victim, striking & killing him. A female was also struck. Investigation is on-going. https://t.co/mFtPD6VziO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 1, 2019

The juvenile is detained but not in custody in relation to the shooting, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a tweet.

He was detained at the scene, but not currently in custody. Investigators are still conducting follow-up investigation and will review their findings with a juvenile prosecutor in the near future. RT @KPRC2Vincent: https://t.co/3CltElR5Pf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 1, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.