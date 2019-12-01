Authorities detained a juvenile after one man was killed and one woman was injured in a shooting at a house party in Katy on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a home off of Pepperell Place Street in Katy.

Around midnight, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the home. Upon arrival, they discovered two gunshot victims: A man and a woman. The man was declared dead at the scene, officials said. The woman was transported to a nearby trauma center. She is expected to survive.

Family members who witnessed the incident said the shooter was just 13 years old. They said the juvenile shot his 20-year-old sister and her 19-year-old boyfriend.

Police said there were around 10 people in the house during the shooting. The homeowners are traveling and outside of the country, according to authorities.

The juvenile is detained but not in custody in relation to the shooting, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.