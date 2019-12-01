HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies had a snappy Saturday as they wrangled an alligator that wandered into a Rosenberg subdivision.

Officials say the gator was seen walking along Reading Road in Bonbrook Plantation in Rosenberg, Texas.

Deputies had good humor about the incident, tweeting, “Pets are required to be on a leash. We’ll check him for a chip, but we may need a foster. If he’s yours, let us know. Alligators are native to the area and are in most bodies of water in the area. They can grow up to 15 feet, but most only have 4."

In one photo shared on Twitter, two deputies can be seen trying to herd the gator with what appears to be a rag or cloth. In the second, they’re holding the gator, one by the snout and the other by the tail.

They also said he “likes long walks.”

Fort Bend County officials say the gator was relocated to the Brazos River.