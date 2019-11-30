HOUSTON – Clothing boutique owner Ebele Iloanaya isn’t just watching her sales on Black Friday, but the day after it as well.

“We depend on our client base. We are a small business, we don’t have the resources and we don’t have the capital to grow the business into a big business,” Iloanaya said. She’s the owner of MODchic Boutique.

Community support on Small Business Saturday is important for Iloanaya’s 10-year business-in-the-making to keep its doors open.

“I started out with a small studio in Houston and then I moved onto Rice Village where I opened my boutique,” Iloanaya said.

But she says she had the itch to bring her growing business back to her home in Sugar Land and right in the heart of the Sugar Land Town Square.

Everything thing in Iloanaya’s boutique is designed by her and the majority of the designs are made in the U.S.

The uniqueness of Iloanaya’s boutique draws the attention of customers like Lisa Johnson.

“I choose boutiques over the mall because I wanted something different,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she'd rather shop local.

“I love the fact that I can put money back into the community and it’s somewhere here in my neighborhood,” said Johnson