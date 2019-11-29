A store clerk in southwest Houston turned the tables on an attempted robber Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Friday morning at Richmond Avenue, near Woodland Park Drive.

Police said an attempted robber stormed a Shell gas station with a pistol and pointed it at the store clerk. While the robber was taking money from the register, he turned to look at lottery tickets in the store, which gave the clerk time to grab a pistol and shoot the man in the lower back, an investigator said.

Officials said the suspect is in custody and was transported by ambulance in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Check back for updates.