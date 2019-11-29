Much warmer than normal temperatures as we head into the last weekend of November! Black Friday shoppers are being met with morning temps that are more than 20 degrees warmer than normal and will see highs about 10 degrees higher than the norm of 78.

Big changes are coming tomorrow as a strong cold front will push through tomorrow evening with rain and chances of a couple of thunderstorms.

That means Sunday will be sunny and dry with much colder temperatures, the start of a mostly sunny week with cool mornings and warm afternoons!