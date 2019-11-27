PORT NECHES, Texas – A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in Port Neches, Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.

KFDM-TV reports that County Judge Jeff Branick says the explosion originated at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors. Calls to the TPC Group went unanswered.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half-mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

Additional information regarding shelter in place instructions at this time. Remember to continue to monitor the local... Posted by Nederland Volunteer Fire Department - NVFD, Inc. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Posts on social media by residents show the night sky lit up by orange flames and filled with thick smoke.

The company released the following statement:

At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located at 2102 TX-136 Spur, Port Neches, TX 77561 involving a processing unit. TPC Group has activated its Emergency Response Plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman. The event is ongoing but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, personnel at the site have been evacuated. We have accounted for all site personnel and three personnel have sustained injuries and are being treated. Right now our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimizing any impact to the environment. More information will be updated as soon as it is available.