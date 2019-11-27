HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a major accident in the 2500 block of US 90.

One person has been confirmed while an adult and infant have been taken by airlift to a hospital. Drivers should avoid this area. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was traveling the wrong way on the service road when he struck a car with a woman and infant. The man driving the wrong way was killed and the woman and infant were airlifted and are stable.

This is an active story and will be updated as more information comes available.