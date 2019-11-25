HOUSTON – A mom begged two suspects to allow her kids to get out of her truck before they stole it from a northwest Houston gas station, a new video from the Houston Police Department shows.

Police say the carjacking on Nov. 8 was preceded by a robbery at a Boost Mobile store located at 12151 Northwest Freeway. At about 2:42 p.m., surveillance footage from the store shows two men enter the store and pull out handguns, pointing them at the employees. Police say they demanded money from the cash registers.

“The suspects removed the money from the registers and then went to the back office and took several new cell phones,” police wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Police say after robbing the store, the suspects ran to a nearby Circle K gas station at 6450 West 43rd Street.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows one of the suspects grabbing a woman at a gas pump by her hair. Police say they demanded her keys and she began to fight with the suspects because her children were in the truck.

“The suspect then struck the female victim in the head with the gun as she pled with the suspects not to take her children,” police wrote. “The suspect then allowed the victim to get her children out of the vehicle, at which time the suspects got into her truck and fled the scene.”

The woman’s truck was found two days later at the 4600 block of Galesburg Street in south Houston.

Police are asking for public help to identify the two suspects.

One suspect is described as a slim, black man. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a gray do-rag. He was carrying a black, semi-automatic weapon, police say. The second suspect is described as a black man of medium build. He was wearing a black shirt with white stripes, a black beanie and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers Tipline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).