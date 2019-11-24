NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will stock 20,498 rainbow trout in the Canyon Tailrace over the course of eight weeks starting Dec. 6.

Trout will be stocked just below the dam at Guadalupe Park, Whitewater Camp, 4th River Road Crossing, 3rd River Road Crossing and Camp Huaco Springs in New Braunfels, according to TPWD.

The tentative dates for rainbow trout stocking along the tailrace are Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Additionally, 420 rainbow trout will be stocked in Fischer Pond on Dec. 5 as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program which encourages families to spend time together outdoors.

Anglers looking to fish along the tailrace will be able to access Camp Huaco for free from Dec. 7 through March 7.

“Rainbow trout stockings begin around Thanksgiving in Bexar County and will continue through February,” a TPWD spokesperson told KSAT.

Anglers are encouraged to keep up to the daily bag limit of five rainbow trout due to the species being unable to survive in Texas after the winter.

Thousands of rainbow trout will also be stocked in four lakes around San Antonio this season, including Southside Lions and Miller’s Pond.

“The number of fish to stock is dependent upon funding for fish and lake size, with the goal of optimizing catch for anglers,” said the spokesperson.

A total of 343,650 rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds across Texas for the 2019-2020 trout stocking season, TPWD reported.

Kids aged 16 and younger can fish for free but anyone over 17 must have a valid fishing license. However, licenses and endorsements are not required when fishing in a Texas state park.