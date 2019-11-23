HOUSTON – A father accused of starving his newborn child to death was captured in Mexico after more than a decade on the run.

Two-month-old Saul Castillo died in 2004. The child’s mother was arrested and convicted, but his father, Adrian Castillo, fled to Mexico.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office followed leads for years. Kim Bryant, who leads the fugitive apprehension section, refused to let little Saul be forgotten.

“I have lost a lot of sleep on this case,” Bryant said.

She collected thousands of documents in the case, including witness statements, medical reports and photos.

“One of the most disturbing photos that I reviewed was this one,” Bryant said while pointing to a photo of a cabinet filled with baby food. “Why, when there is food in the house, would you do this to this child?”

Mexican authorities arrested Castillo in May, and only KPRC 2 was there when he was extradited to the U.S., arriving in Houston last week.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg feels Castillo knew his days were numbered.

“He knew he was wanted," Ogg said. "He was looking over his shoulder, every minute of every hour that he was loose. It brings me peace to know that our team brought justice to that child.”

Castillo is charged with jumping bond and injury to a child, a first-degree felony. If convicted, he could face 99 years to life in prison.