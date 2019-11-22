HOUSTON – Several local leaders are giving away free turkeys to families in need over the coming days.

Harris County Precinct 3 Judge Joe Stephens is handing out turkeys Friday at 11 a.m. at the Jim fonteno Harris County Courthouse annex 28 at 14350 Wallisville Road in Houston.

Stephens is also partnering with State Rep. Senfronia Thompson to give turkeys away at a second location on Friday afternoon. That giveaway will be held at 2:30 p.m. at 9929 Homestead Road.

Judge Lucia Bates is also holding a turkey giveaway on Friday at 3 p.m. at 701 Baker Road in Baytown. The giveaway is limited to one turkey per vehicle.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to give away one turkey per family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Irvington Park at 1000 Cavalcade Street in Houston. No registration or ID is required.