HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department said it rushed a Lamar High School student to the hospital on Thursday after she passed out in class from what the department is calling an overdose due to vaporizing.

The unidentified student was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital around 3 p.m. after her entire classroom witnessed her pass out. Students said the girl, who is in 10th grade, was on the ground and could not get up. The fire department rolled her out on a chair.

Her condition is unknown.

Houston Independent School District responded to the KPRC’s interview request with a statement that offered few details about the student or what caused her illness.

“A student at Lamar High School was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure after they reported feeling ill. The district is working to determine what caused the incident. No other students have reported any illness related to the incident. The health, wellness and safety of our students is always our top priority.”

But Lamar students interviewed by KRPC said that vaping often seen in the bathrooms.

“I don’t know why but they do it,” said Lamar student Ashley White. “They be fogging up the bathroom sometimes.”