HOUSTON – Four students were taken to a hospital after an Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. at 249 and Veterans Memorial.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

According to Aldine ISD, four students had to be transported to Houston Northwest Hospital. The district said they were transported as a precaution and there are no life-threatening injuries.

Aldine ISD says a driver was maneuvering their vehicle out of a McDonald’s parking lot and a truck struck that car. That car then struck another car and the first car that was struck by the truck hit the bus. The truck fled the scene, according to the district.

The students are from Aldine Education Center, the district’s alternative campus. Aldine ISD said the school’s principal is at the hospital with the students and parents will be notified.

It is unclear how many people total were on the bus at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story.