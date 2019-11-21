Houston, we have a science guy: Bill Nye in town to attend space conference
HOUSTON – Bill Nye is attending America's commercial space conference and exposition– SpaceCom, in Houston.
The event is being held at George R. Brown Convention Center where Nye will speak at a 30-minute Keynote starting at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 21.
The science guy was present at the convention on Nov. 20 when he discussed LightSail 2 with the world's largest independent space interest group The Planetary Society which he serves as CEO.
At SpaceCom conference in Houston.— Bill Nye (@BillNye) November 20, 2019
Talking LightSail 2!! @exploreplanets pic.twitter.com/VdJp85P1a8
The conference requires registration to attend, which can be completed online. Tickets start at $75 for students. The expo is free to attend but does not include participation in keynotes, general sessions and roundtable discussion with featured speakers.
