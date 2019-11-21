HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank is getting some much-needed help after a fan broke inside a 30,000-square-foot cooler and they were forced to throw out 2 million pounds of food.

United airlines stepped in saying United MileagePlus members who donate $50 or more will receive up to 1,000 award miles for their donation, and the company would match up to $100,000 in individual donations.

United customers can participate in the donation drive by going to Charity.GoFundMe.com/UnitedSupportsHFB.

H-E-B also announced Wednesday that the company would be pitching in the help replenish some of the food lost.

According to a news release, the company will deliver “trailer loads” of food including produce, meat, and a variety of other products.

The company will also be organizing a volunteer event to help get the Food Bank back to capacity.

“Losing 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated product is truly tragic,” said Lisa Helfman, Director, H-E-B Public Affairs, Houston. “It is our privilege to enlist H-E-B’s manpower and supplies to ensure the Houston Food Bank not only recovers but is able to continue fulfilling its mission of feeding families in need.”

It is unclear when the deliveries to the food bank will be made. H-E-B said they are working to coordinate delivery times.

For more information on how you can help visit the Houston Food Bank website.