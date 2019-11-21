HOUSTON – The work on the West Loop and Southwest Freeway interchange is running smoothly, according to TxDOT.

“As per the contractor’s latest schedule, we are slightly ahead of schedule and still on track for a 2024 completion,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez.

The project that began in 2017 is meant to increase safety, reduce congestion and improve efficiency.

“We ask the traveling public to pay close attention to detour/traffic signs, drive slowly and stay off the phone for both their safety and the safety of TxDOT staff and contractors on the project,” said Perez. “We understand we have significant work going on in this area but we want to do all we can to provide congestion relief for many years to come.”

TxDOT urges drivers to stay informed on road closures and updates at https://www.dot.state.tx.us/hou610at69/index.htm.