One-tank trips: 5 places you should visit in Bastrop

HOUSTON – One tank of gas can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places. Our ongoing series "One Tank Trips," helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

Bastrop, Texas

Distance from downtown Houston to Bastrop: 134 miles

You may pass by Bastrop every time you take the drive up to Austin. This central Texas town across the Colorado River is known as, “the most historic small town in Texas.” Whether it’s escaping to one of the resorts or golf courses in the area or just making a quick lunch stop to check out Bastrop’s art scene and shops, the town has lots to keep you entertained.

Here are five things to know about your next trip there:

1. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa

Around 23 miles outside Austin, The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines is nestled along the Colorado River located on 405 acres. The vast resort provides something for everyone from the lazy river, horseback riding, spa, golf club, 24-hour fitness center and hiking trails. This is a great spot for a couples getaway or vacation with family as there are many kid’s activities.

2. Bastrop State Park

Located 32 miles east of Austin, Bastrop State Park has been attracting visitors for over 70 years. While forest fires and floods have harmed the park in recent years, guests can now see for themselves the park’s recovery by camping overnight, hiking seven miles of trails, biking or driving the hilly 12-mile park road, swimming at the pool open May to September or fishing in the ½ acre Lake Mina.

3. Historic Downtown

Downtown Bastrop gives visitors the ultimate history of the town. Guests can start at the Museum & Visitor Center of Bastrop Historical Society. This gives a history of Bastrop and its growth. Different downtown attractions include the Bastrop Opera House, Dinosaur Park and Lost Pines Art Center. There are plenty of other restaurants and hotels in the area also.

4. El Camino Real Paddling Trail

Paddle the El Camino Real Paddling Trail. The six-mile trail can take between 1.5 and 4 hours. Spend a morning or afternoon paddling the trail and take in the scenery. Guests can also stop along the trail for a picnic lunch.

5. Neighbor's Kitchen and Yard

If you need a scenic stop for lunch or dinner, this is the place. The restaurant has live music and prime views of the Colorado River. The menu features pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches and wraps and craft cocktails. It is also used as an event space from hosting an intimate dinner in the private dining room to a large party between the patio and the yard.

Tips & tricks: