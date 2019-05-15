69ºF

List of Houston’s 36 missing children: See their faces, bring them home

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Penelope Inks, Ma'Lik Bates, Kendall Clark and Maleah Davis are listed on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's list for Houston.
HOUSTON – As of this writing, 36 children are missing from the city of Houston. The details of the cases listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are not listed on its website.

See photos of some of the missing children whose pictures appear on the NCMEC website.

The information about the missing children were provided by the NCMEC.

To read more about the missing children whose photos are not featured, go to the NCMEC website.

