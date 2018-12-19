Talking tamales: This is where to buy this Christmas, KPRC viewers say

HOUSTON – The best recommendations are the ones from friends, and on Wednesday, KPRC asked our friends on social media for recommendations on where to buy holiday tamales.

While many Houstonians said they make their tamales at home, others shared their favorite tamale vendors.

The following are tamale vendors were mentioned repeatedly on our social media platforms.

Alamo Tamales 809 Berry Road Houston, Texas 77022 Alamo Tamales 2310 Navigation Blvd. Houston, Texas 77003

Balderas Tamale Factory 12139 Jones Road Houston, Texas 77070

Tamales Dona Tere 8331 Beechnut St Houston, Texas 77036

Granny’s Tamales 1502 1st St E Humble, TX 77338

Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina Woodlands and Memorial locations

El Rancho Multiple locations.

Tepatitlan Bakery 11623 Spencer Hwy Pasadena, TX 77504

Caroline’s Kitchen 411 W Main St Suite A Tomball, TX 77375

Don Chile Mexican Restaurant 635 McCarty St. Houston, TX 77029