4 dangerous turkey deep-frying fails you’ll want to remember this Thanksgiving

(Jose Juarez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

A tailgater deep fries a turkey at Eastern Market before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

HOUSTON – Deep-frying turkeys has become a popular method for cooking your Thanksgiving dinner, but it can have dangerous consequences.

If you’re planning on ditching the conventional way of preparing your food, then chances are you’ve probably thought about deep-frying your bird.

WHAT CAN GO WRONG: Thinking of deep frying that 🦃? You need to see this, #Houston! #hounews #Texas Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

When done right, you can have a crispy, juicy turkey, but when things go wrong, well, we’ll let you watch.

Too much oil:

Even the fire extinguisher couldn’t help:

Up in flames:

Wind fail:

But if you’re ready for the challenge and want to toss the oven aside, here are some safety videos to help you.

Leave it to the professionals:

Preparation is key:

Check the temperature:

If you’re thinking of trying this at home, try out our safety tips for deep-frying a turkey.