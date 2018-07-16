2018 Home Run Derby: Alex Bregman vs. Kyle Schwarber

Alex Bregman will take on Kyle Schwarber in the opening round of the Home Run Derby Monday night.

The Astros third baseman has already set a career high with 20 homers, the most on the team. He's hitting .288 with 31 doubles and more walks (56) than strikeouts (53).

Bregman, 24, was drafted second overall in the 2015 draft.

Schwarber, 25, was taken fourth overall in the 2014 draft.

Schwarber made the All-Star team despite his .249 average. He's hit 18 homers this season, which is good for the second-most on the Cubs.

Here's a tale-of-the-tape look at how Bregman and Schwarber will match up in the derby:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.