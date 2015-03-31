Remembering Selena

HOUSTON – Across the state Tejano music lovers are taking time to remember the pop icon Selena. She died 26 years ago.

Rodeo Houston 1995 was still in the Astrodome and where the native Texan is remembered by many as making her final public performance.

Strutting the famous purple-studded one piece, Selena was seen by more than 61,000 people attending the rodeo that night.

A month later, news of her death shocked the world.

"She was everyone's daughter, she was everyone's friend, she would always take pictures with her fans, she would always talk to people and always smiling of course," former KQQK radio DJ Johnny Lazo said.

Lazo met the star as a teenager. He pays tribute to the star who was on her way to being the only successful musician to cross between Spanish and English.

"She would be the only one to this day that would have crossed over. If she had lived till this day Jennifer Lopez would not be Jennifer Lopez," Lazo said. "Selena could have been a movie star and Selena could have been everything that Jennifer Lopez is with the following, clothing, perfume."

Selena was on track to be that kind of wide-range artist before her death. Some of her designs are still on display in a museum in Lake Jackson where she was born.

Selena’s hometown was Corpus Christi. This April she would’ve been 50 years old.