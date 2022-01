HOUSTON – Monday marks the kick off of the 28th annual “Comida” Food Drive to help feed those in need during the holiday season.

Houston police Chief Charles McClelland and other members of the department will kick off the big food drive at the Fiesta Mart at 4711 Airline Drive at 10 a.m. Monday.

The food drive helps out more than 35,000 families each year.

Churches that register for the program will pass out the donations later this month.

