2 Atascocita High School killed in violent suspected drunken driving crash

ATASCOSITA, Texas - Alcohol and speed are to blame for the crash the led to the death two Atascocita High School students Wednesday in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Jaggar Smith was driving with two 16-year-old girls in the car when he lost control in the 18300 block of Timber Forest and slammed into several trees. The impact split the vehicle in half and killed the 16-year-old girl in the back seat.

The other 16-year-old girl, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to a hospital where she died.

Smith, also a student at Atascocita High, had been drinking, deputies said. He suffered minor injuries.

Deputies said all three teens were wearing seatbelts.

Witnesses told investigators that Smith was going 70 to 80 mph in a 40 mph zone.

He will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, officials said.

