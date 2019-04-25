2 killed, 1 transported to hospital after rollover crash in NE Houston

Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed and flipped over in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle after a rollover crash in northeast Houston.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 3:50 a.m. Thursday near Parker Road and Dodson Street.

Police said the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and rolled.

Three people were inside at the time of the accident, two of those people were pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The third person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

