2 in critical condition after shooting in NE Houston

By Erika Ramirez - Assignment Editor

HOUSTON - Officers responded to a double shooting on Homestead Road and Hartwick Street around 10:45 p.m. on Friday. 

According to police, an argument began inside a bar and spilled out into the parking lot. One group of males got into a car and started to leave when one of the occupants in the car started shooting at the other group that was involved in the argument. 

A male and female were shot. 

Police said both were hospitalized in critical condition.

