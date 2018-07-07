2 in critical condition after shooting in NE Houston

HOUSTON - Officers responded to a double shooting on Homestead Road and Hartwick Street around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, an argument began inside a bar and spilled out into the parking lot. One group of males got into a car and started to leave when one of the occupants in the car started shooting at the other group that was involved in the argument.

A male and female were shot.

Police said both were hospitalized in critical condition.

