2 arrested after drug bust in Missouri City area, officials say

HOUSTON - Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust in the Missouri City area, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force concluded a narcotics investigation targeting sources of the supply of illicit substances in the area.

Task force agents conducted multiple undercover operations in the past month into the illegal sale and distribution of marijuana, numerous controlled substances and illicit synthetic substances, resulting in a search warrant being issued for a residence in Fort Bend County, officials said.

With the assistance of the West Fort Bend Regional SWAT, officials said task force officers executed a search warrant Friday in the 16000 block of Monte Carlo Lane in the Houston area of Fort Bend County.

Officials said two people were taken into custody and task force officers seized approximately 264 grams of Ecstasy, 50 grams of cocaine, 4.3 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and several other prescription-type controlled substances as a result of the operation.

Officers also seized approximately $3,100 in cash and six firearms, officials said.

Marquis McKnight, 40, and Ciji Jones, 32, both of Houston, face six charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, with the exception of one that is a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. Officials said, additionally, all charges are in a drug-free zone.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Booking photos of Marquis McKnight and Ciji Jones (photos courtesy of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office).

"The Narcotics Task Force members continue to relentlessly work hard at cleaning up our streets from drugs," Sheriff Troy Nehls said. "Job well done."

Officials said the operation is a small part of an ongoing initiative targeting the sale and distribution of illicit substances in the Houston and Missouri City area.

