13-year-old leads deputies on 100 mph chase through downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase through downtown Houston ended in a crash, deputies said.

The chase began in northeast Harris County when a deputy tried to pull over a speeding driver who was going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The teen led deputies onto Highway 59, through the city and ended in downtown.

Investigators said the driver reached speeds of 100 mph.

A deputy who got into an accident during the pursuit will be OK, police said.

Deputies said the teen crashed the stolen car on Louisiana and Rusk. One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The 13-year-old was not injured, police said.

The teen is charged with evading police. Other charges are pending, police said.

