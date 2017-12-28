3 arrested after gun wrestled away from robber during holdup, officials say

HOUSTON - Three people were arrested Thursday after a robbery at a northwest Harris County store was foiled by an employee, deputies said.

The attempted robbery was reported about 11:30 a.m. at Bambu Desserts and Drinks near Gears Road and Veterans Memorial Drive.

An employee said that two people waited outside the shop as a third person walked in, put a gun to his head and ordered him to open the safe. The employee said that as he began to open the safe, the gunman pointed his weapon at his stomach. The employee said he grabbed the gun, wrestled it away from the robber and began firing at the thief.

Investigators said a total of six shots were fired into the store’s windows.

The trio ran from the scene and into a nearby neighborhood where they were later arrested, deputies said.

The employee said he believes the same group was in the restaurant a few days ago.

No injuries were reported.

