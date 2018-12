RICHMOND, Texas - One person was killed Wednesday and another was injured in a shooting in Fort Bend County.

The shooting was reported about 10:50 a.m. at 3300 Breeze Bluff Way in the Harvest Green neighborhood.

The nature of the shooting is under investigation.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Units on scene of a shooting with two victims. 1 DOA. 1 critical. 3300 Breeze Bluff Way in Harvest Green. @chad_norvell media POC on scene. pic.twitter.com/q568TK3H16 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 19, 2018

