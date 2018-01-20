Mother and daughter are dead, husband and two sons injured in Spring house fire

SPRING, Texas - A mother and daughter were killed in an early Saturday morning fire, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

HCFMO was notified of the fire by the Spring Volunteer Fire Department around 12:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pebworth Place in Spring. It was a family of five.

The father was transported to the hospital with second-degree burns to 40 percent of his body as well as their two sons who suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. The two sons, ages three and two, are expected to survive.

Investigators are working to learn more about the deadly fire and will provide KPRC with details as they get them.

The medical examiner's office arrived at the scene Saturday morning.

Two stretchers for a mother and her young daughter found dead inside a Spring home that caught fire before 1 a.m. The @hcfmo says the father and two sons were also injured, recovering at hospital. Cause unknown. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/fka4RtDZph — Jake Reiner (@JakeKPRC2) January 20, 2018

