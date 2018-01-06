Texas State Rep. witnesses woman being robbed at knifepoint

HOUSTON - Texas State Rep. Aramando Walle was heading into a Home Depot near Little York and Highway 59 when he heard a woman was screaming hysterically, it was a little surreal.

The woman told KPRC by phone she was headed to the Bank of America and then Home Depot when a strange man attacked her in the parking lot.

“I wanted to run ... he hit me with punches to the head and he knocked me to the ground,” the woman said.

"He hit me with punches to the head and he knocked me to the ground," the woman said.

Walle said he could see it all happening from a few parking lot rows away.

"The only thing I could think about doing was I ran over there and tried to help but I could see the guy looked like he had a sharp object," he said.

The woman said she tried to fight the robber off, but the battle was over in seconds.

“I saw a knife in his hand,” she said. "He grabbed my purse and he took off running."

Walle snapped a picture of the get away vehicle and posted it on twitter.

Authorities said the getaway vehicle was a stolen white Dodge Caravan.

"He ran over to a white Dodge Caravan, got in the passenger side in that van backed up almost hit another car and they sped off," Walle said,

The victim believes it's the witnesses, like Walle, that came running over helped scare the robber off.

