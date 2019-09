Leon Neal/Getty Images

HOUSTON - United Airlines announced its plans to expand its employee training facility.

The carrier said the state-of-the-art upgrades will be used for training flight attendants across the country.

The airline plans to spend $20 million, which will add approximately 50,000 square feet to its existing training facility.

The upgrades include adding aquatic facilities to help with water rescue training.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.