Stimulus check calculator: Here’s how to find out how much money you could receive from Biden’s relief bill

The Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill which will provide stimulus payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.

The amount proposed by President Joe Biden was in an effort to provide Americans with a total of $2,000 following former President Donald Trump’s second stimulus package which only provided Americans with $600 payments.

Individuals who earn $75,000 or less eligible are slated to receive $1,400. Couples earning $150,000 or less will receive a check worth $2,800. Households will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent child claimed on their most-recent tax filings.

An online tool created by Omni Calculator allows users to estimate the payment they are likely to receive from the American Rescue Plan.

The online tool takes the user’s filing status, the number of dependents, and adjusted gross income to determine if they are eligible for the stimulus payment and how much they could receive.

Click here to find out how much money you could receive.