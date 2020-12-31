Will I get a stimulus check if I switched bank accounts since the first one?

HOUSTON – Congress has approved another round of direct payments to Americans as part of the new coronavirus relief bill.

Checks for $600 started arriving in some bank accounts via direct deposit this week. Paper checks will start being mailed next week.

According to the IRS, the agency is using the bank account information provided on your 2019 tax return or information you have provided to a federal agency that sends you regular benefits to send you the stimulus money. For people who didn’t file a 2019 tax return, they had to provide bank information by Dec. 22.

So, what happens if you have switched bank accounts since then? The IRS says you won’t be getting the money right now.

According to IRS.gov, your payment information cannot be changed. If you don’t get a payment, but you’re eligible to receive one, you can claim it on your 2020 tax return as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

If your government benefits are currently deposited on a Direct Express Card, your stimulus payment will also be deposited to that card.

Eventually, you’ll be able to track your payment at irs.gov/getmypayment.