Did you wake up richer? 2 winning lottery tickets sold in Houston area

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Two lucky people woke up at least a million dollars richer, thanks to two winning lottery tickets sold in the Houston-area.

On Christmas Day, the Texas Lottery Commission reported that a Mega Millions ticket with a prize amount of $1 million was sold at a Kroger in Katy located at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N. The winning numbers were 17, 23, 36, 69 and 70. The Megaball was 19 and the Megaplier was 2.

On Dec. 26, it was announced that there was a winner of a Powerball ticket sold at a Fiesta Mart located at 11006 Airline Dr. The ticket was worth $2 million. The winning numbers: 10, 24, 27, 35 and 53. The Powerball was 18 and the Power Play was 2.

A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $1 million was also sold at a Tiger Mart located in Cleburne.

