Calculate the amount of your next stimulus check with this tool

HOUSTON – Want to know how much you’ll be getting on your next stimulus check? This calculator can help.

The Second Stimulus Check Calculator, created by Omni, calculates your upcoming check using your income taxes from 2019 (including your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019), the number of children in your household and your filing status.

Those who fall under special eligibility conditions and who are on Social Security benefits are also eligible, provided they filed their taxes in 2019.

The calculator will be updated if there is any change to the $900 billion rescue package passed on Sunday.

Most Americans will receive a $600 stimulus check under the new bill, while others will receive an extra $300 for each child dependent under age 17.

To learn more about the calculator and requirements to receive your check, click here.