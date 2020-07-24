Are you considered ‘middle class’? Use this calculator to find out.

The Pew Research Center unveiled a calculator that determines whether you are middle class, CNBC reported.

In the U.S., about 50% of Americans are considered “middle class,” according to the Pew Research Center.

The calculator, which was unveiled on Thursday, is based on how many people live in a household, your location, and how much income people earn. Demographics are also used to determine the level of class.

The Pew Research Calculator uses 2018 data to find which group people belong to, compared with other adults in a metropolitan area and overall.

To find out, use the calculator below, courtesy of The Pew Research Center.